Esther's catwalks at home pay off

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji Pageant 2017 finalist Esther Bolavutia at Gurunanak Khalsa College in Labasa yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

DREAMS of becoming a super model while modelling inside her house have actually come true for 16-year-old Esther Bolavutia.

She is the first and only Northern rep among 15 finalists of Miss World Fiji Pageant 2017 vying for a spot to participate in China towards the end of the year.

Yesterday, she addressed students of her school — Gurunanak Khalsa Collage in Labasa — using it as a platform to prepare herself for the finals next month.

The Cakaudrove lass believes that her involvement is just the beginning of more good things to come.

"We have a lot of talented girls in the North who can join this same platform next year and the years to come and I am proud to be representing Vanua Levu on that national stage," the soft-spoken Esther said.

"When I was at the age of five or six, I would dress up, model around the house and do a bit of a catwalk and my family encourage me to be who I want to be when I grow up, and having to reach this far I know this is a dream come true for me," she said.

She said being chosen as one of the finalists did not come as a surprise.

"I am very excited to be one of the finalists for the Miss World Fiji Pageant because this has always been one of my dreams when I was small," Miss Bolavutia said.

"This Miss World platform has given me the opportunity to advocate more on child abuse issues and I believe that we as a nation are responsible for the protection of our children," he said.

"I am there representing my family, my school, my village and most importantly representing Labasa and the whole Northern Division."