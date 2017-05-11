Fiji Time: 7:42 PM on Thursday 11 May

Island braces for Ella

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, May 11, 2017

EIGHT families of Yacata Island who remain in shacks after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston have taken shelter at the church building in preparation for Tropical Cyclone Ella.

Preparations on the island started early this week as strong winds and heavy rain swept through yesterday.

Yacata Village headman Peni Qusa said the villagers were busy putting up hurricane shutters and cutting trees. Villagers, he said, had been warned to stay away from the sea.

"Most families have packed their food supplies and other stuff like candles, torches, extra blankets, warm clothes before the strong wind persists," he said.

Mr Qusa said youths assisted families in putting up hurricane shutters.

"We have advised villagers to stay within the village boundaries and not to go far out from the village so they can be easily seen if strong wind and heavy rain reaches our island," he said.

"The eight families that are still living in tents will be accommodated at the village church with elderly couples and children."

Meanwhile, villagers of Qaranivai in Dogotuki district say they felt strong winds on Tuesday night.

Qaranivai villager Kelemedi Musudroka said they had put up hurricane shutters.

"We have started with our preparations and we have opened our village church and hall to accommodate families as another evacuation centre," he said.

Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea said there were teams monitoring these natural disasters.

"There are already some elements of preparation going on in all the district offices as usual in any natural calamities and this goes along with advice from the State of preparedness to all the communities in the North." he said.








