FRA lifts weight limit on bridge

HEAVY laden vehicles were allowed to pass through the Labasa Bridge yesterday but under watchful eyes of authorities.

Fiji Roads Authority chief executive John Hutchinson has pleaded with motorists to familiarise themselves with weight restrictions to avoid disappointment.

"On Sunday 7th May, concrete was poured on one lane of the Labasa Bridge and curing time meant that a weight restriction had to be placed on the bridge and is expected to be lifted today," he said

"However, the same restriction will apply to the second lane after the pouring of concrete this Sunday the 14th of May. As a consequence the bridge will undergo weight restrictions from the 14th-17th of May.

"I ask that members of the public, especially truck operators, familiarise themselves with the weight restriction timetable to avoid disappointments."

Mr Hutchinson said maintenance on the bridge had to be done before the crushing season. And with school beginning this week, he said the FRA engineers and contractors have had to meet deadlines to have the bridge opened to two lanes of traffic in two weeks time.

This week, students have crowded the bridge passing through to school while police and the Land Transport Authority have maintained patrol on either side.

Repair works include strengthening beams, relocating railings on downstream side of bridge and repairing any unforeseen defects.

The FRA earlier stated that about $600,000 would be used to fix the bridge.