Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Thursday 11 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Hampers delight Home's female residents

Mere Naleba
Thursday, May 11, 2017

FEMALE residents of the Samabula Senior Citizens Home yesterday were in for a surprise when they received gift hampers for Mother's Day from the Ministry of Health social club.

Minister for Health Rosy Akbar was accompanied by members of the ministry's social club bearing gifts for the 34 female residents of the home.

Ms Akbar said it was sad to note the numbers in nursing homes increasing and most people were now choosing to leave their parents or elderly people in their families at nursing homes.

She said Mother's Day should be celebrated every day.

"These are simple values that we need to inculcate in our lives and the lives of our children and our families. And I did mention that mothers should not be taken for granted."

Ms Akbar said the gifts would surely bring comfort to the residents who most often are forgotten by their own family members.

Senior Welfare Officer Neelam Kumar said staff at times take residents to visit their families.

"We have certain days for certain programs; we have board games, cards, chess and reminiscing sessions for them. This is to have them share their stories so they can still know about their history," Ms Kumar said.

"At night the residents are thinking of their families, we do all these activities during the day so they are tired at night and sleep well."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 55.521352.5213
GBP 0.37010.3621
EUR 0.44170.4297
NZD 0.70940.6764
AUD 0.65770.6327
USD 0.48250.4655

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Khan faces probe
  2. TC Ella: System intensifies to Cat 2
  3. 'Fiji needs speedsters'
  4. $40m payout
  5. A-G: Province not poor
  6. Esther's catwalks at home pay off
  7. Seven sentenced to prison
  8. TC Ella: North schools close
  9. TC Ella: Overcast conditions in Labasa
  10. Team gears for Paris battle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  2. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  8. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)