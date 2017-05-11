Hampers delight Home's female residents

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar celebrating Mother's Day with 78-year-old Nur Bi at the Samabula Senior Citizens Home in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

FEMALE residents of the Samabula Senior Citizens Home yesterday were in for a surprise when they received gift hampers for Mother's Day from the Ministry of Health social club.

Minister for Health Rosy Akbar was accompanied by members of the ministry's social club bearing gifts for the 34 female residents of the home.

Ms Akbar said it was sad to note the numbers in nursing homes increasing and most people were now choosing to leave their parents or elderly people in their families at nursing homes.

She said Mother's Day should be celebrated every day.

"These are simple values that we need to inculcate in our lives and the lives of our children and our families. And I did mention that mothers should not be taken for granted."

Ms Akbar said the gifts would surely bring comfort to the residents who most often are forgotten by their own family members.

Senior Welfare Officer Neelam Kumar said staff at times take residents to visit their families.

"We have certain days for certain programs; we have board games, cards, chess and reminiscing sessions for them. This is to have them share their stories so they can still know about their history," Ms Kumar said.

"At night the residents are thinking of their families, we do all these activities during the day so they are tired at night and sleep well."