FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Thursday, May 11, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

A group of colleagues decided to go out for lunch this week and patronise a swanky upmarket restaurant in Suva.

Excitedly the group took their seats in the restaurant and proceeded to peruse the many dishes on the menu.

After the group made their individual orders, each picking something out of the ordinary, they saw that one of them had yet to order.

At the end of a long hard look at all the delectable delights on the menu, he put the menu down and asked his colleagues "Do you think they serve Chilli Chicken here?"

After getting a good natured ribbing at his order the group were served Chinese Tea, and had a further laugh when this same colleague asked for sugar to add to the tea.








