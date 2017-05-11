Listen to farmers, PM told

/ Front page / News

OPPOSITION Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa has implored Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to listen to farmers and do away with major aspects of Bills 19 and 20 on the Sugar Industry and the Sugar Cane Growers Fund.

Her comments come after sugarcane farmers in the West voiced their concerns on the Bills during public consultations last week.

She said major aspects of the Bills were unnecessary.

Ro Teimumu called for the positions of Registrar of Tribunal and Industrial Commissioner to be retained because farmers knew they were independent and effective arms of the Tribunal.

She said the director should chair the mill areas committee when it's the role of the Tribunal.

Ro Teimumu also called for the registration of growers not to be given to FSC when the farmers trusted the Tribunal for that role.

Ro Teimumu said she supported a sugar mill for Rakiraki, saying it was "socially and economically vital for the people of Ra".

On the guaranteed cane price, she said, "it's a must to give confidence to farmers, and in any event FijiFirst promised $85 when campaigning for elections and must deliver on that". She said it was very sad that the farmers' petition on this issue could not be tabled in Parliament.