Fiji Time: 7:41 PM on Thursday 11 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Listen to farmers, PM told

Tevita Vuibau
Thursday, May 11, 2017

OPPOSITION Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa has implored Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to listen to farmers and do away with major aspects of Bills 19 and 20 on the Sugar Industry and the Sugar Cane Growers Fund.

Her comments come after sugarcane farmers in the West voiced their concerns on the Bills during public consultations last week.

She said major aspects of the Bills were unnecessary.

Ro Teimumu called for the positions of Registrar of Tribunal and Industrial Commissioner to be retained because farmers knew they were independent and effective arms of the Tribunal.

She said the director should chair the mill areas committee when it's the role of the Tribunal.

Ro Teimumu also called for the registration of growers not to be given to FSC when the farmers trusted the Tribunal for that role.

Ro Teimumu said she supported a sugar mill for Rakiraki, saying it was "socially and economically vital for the people of Ra".

On the guaranteed cane price, she said, "it's a must to give confidence to farmers, and in any event FijiFirst promised $85 when campaigning for elections and must deliver on that". She said it was very sad that the farmers' petition on this issue could not be tabled in Parliament.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 55.521352.5213
GBP 0.37010.3621
EUR 0.44170.4297
NZD 0.70940.6764
AUD 0.65770.6327
USD 0.48250.4655

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Khan faces probe
  2. TC Ella: System intensifies to Cat 2
  3. 'Fiji needs speedsters'
  4. $40m payout
  5. A-G: Province not poor
  6. Esther's catwalks at home pay off
  7. Seven sentenced to prison
  8. TC Ella: North schools close
  9. TC Ella: Overcast conditions in Labasa
  10. Team gears for Paris battle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  2. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  8. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)