Cyclone alert issued

/ Front page / News

A TROPICAL Cyclone alert has been issued for the Lau and Lomaiviti Groups, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands by the Fiji Meteorological Service.

Tropical Cyclone Ella was located about 500km east-northeast of Vanuabalavu or 655km east-northeast of Labasa at 3pm yesterday. The Category 1 storm was moving closer to the country and expected to intensify into a Category 2 system last night.

In a statement yesterday, the Nadi Weather Office said a strong wind warning remained in force for the Lau and Lomaiviti groups, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

"Expect strong southeast winds with an average speed of 45km/hr, gusting to 80km/hr. For the rest of Fiji, expect moderate to fresh south to southeast winds."

The Fiji Met Service said mariners especially had to take care.

"A strong wind warning remains in force for all Fiji waters.

"Expect rough seas with east to southeast winds 20 to 30 knots, gusting to 40 knots."

People in Kadavu, the Lomaiviti Group and the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands should expect occasional showers and a few thunderstorms while other parts of the country should expect showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening.

The Fiji Met Service said the cyclone would be closely monitored and updates would be provided as significant changes were observed.

"All communities should remain prepared at all times, take necessary precautions when alerts, warnings and advisories are issued.

"Always keep updated with the latest weather bulletins and seek further advice if necessary.

"For more details and the latest on weather, please contact the National Weather Forecasting Centre on 6736006, 9905376 or visit the Fiji Meteorological Service's website, www.met.gov.fj."

Meanwhile, families still living in tents on the Island of Vanuabalavu were relocated to evacuation centres last night.

Villagers at Muamua Village living in tents last night were relocated to the church and Fisheries Department at Malaka Village.

Corporal Lasarusa Colati said police were still yet to receive the number of evacuees who have left their homes and were due to make another round to evacuation centres at 8pm. Cpl Colati said a family of Narocivo Village were camped at Adi Maopa Primary School last night.

As of 7.38pm yesterday, Vanuabalavu was experiencing strong winds but no rain.