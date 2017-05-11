A-G: Province not poor

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Konrote . Picture: FILE

ISSUES pertaining to development in the Ra Province, education initiatives and improved school facilities dominated the National Budget consultations at Penang Sangam High School yesterday.

Ninety students from seven schools in the Ra district were present at the consultations facilitated by Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Economy Ministry permanent secretary Makereta Konrote.

One of the questions raised during the consultation was by Vatukaloko Secondary School student, Kesaia Bui, who asked how Government measured the wealth in a province. She cited Ra as an example after the province was indicated as poor during a survey in 2015.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said he didn't feel the province itself was poor.

"It's not the province as such under the poverty line, there are some rich people in Ra too and I'm sure you know that, and there are some middle income earners in Ra too so you can't say the entire province is at poverty line," he said.

"There may be certain people in Ra who get Social Welfare benefits and certain people who don't and it's incorrect to say about the province being under the poverty line or not, it is individuals."

Students also raised the question about why certain courses were not available under the Toppers scholarship scheme.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum responded only fields that needed more personnel were recognised under the Toppers scheme.

"We don't give toppers for all courses, Toppers is only for courses where there is a shortage of people in that particular profession," he said. "We already have too many lawyers so we don't need Toppers for that. There is a shortage of marine scientists, environmentalists, marine biologists, nurses, doctors, engineers, town planners, surveyors — many science-based areas — lab technicians, radiologists."

He said students under the Tertiary Education Loans Scheme (TELS) were not required to repay the amount lump sum, they paid the amount over a period of time after finding employment.

Students also asked for the construction of a stadium in Ra which would help in the development of athletes.

Some students from the Tokaimalo district also asked for improved infrastructure, such as roads and bridges.

Similar consultations were organised in Tavua and Lautoka yesterday.