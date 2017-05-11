Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Thursday 11 May

Minister: Lack of good construction companies

Shayal Devi
Thursday, May 11, 2017

THERE is a lack of "good" construction companies available for fixing schools damaged by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, says Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He said this was because construction activity had spiked after the Category 5 storm last year.

"Nearly 98 per cent of the schools damaged in the cyclone, most of them did not have an engineering plan, architectural design, they did not follow a particular code, so now that we're building the schools back, it's being built back better," he said.

"There are better engineering standards so the next time a cyclone hits, not everything will be blown away."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum addressed the issue while explaining the present Government debt to Ra students during a budget consultations event yesterday.

"We are also running short of people who can build, at the moment we are running short of people who are builders.

"Some of the schools that are being tendered for, there aren't enough construction companies to come and build, they are all very busy, too much construction going on and sometimes the bridge does not get built because we don't have anyone to build it.

"Or the ones who want to build it are the real dodgy fellas, they aren't very good builders so we need to get the right people to build."

He said Government had invested about $180 million for the rebuilding of schools.








