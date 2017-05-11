$40m payout

/ Front page / News

FIJI National Provident Fund (FNPF) members can expect a boost to their accounts after Vodafone Fiji — a majority-owned FNPF company — paid out a record $40 million dividend to its major shareholders yesterday.

FNPF is the largest shareholder of Vodafone Fiji with a direct and indirect stake of 86 per cent equity interest in the business.

Other major shares are owned by Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Ltd (ATH).

The $40m dividend payment for the financial year ending March 31, 2017, is the largest dividend payout that Vodafone Fiji has made to its shareholders to date.

And since Vodafone's 100 per cent takeover by local shareholders three years ago, Vodafone Fiji has paid $106m in dividends to FNPF and ATH and increased shareholder value from $390m to $620m.

In accepting the dividend cheque on behalf of the fund and its members, FNPF board chairman Ajith Kodagoda said the dividend payout and strong financial performance of Vodafone reflected the strength of the company, its management capability, strategies and business processes.

"It is excellent news for FNPF that a 100 per cent locally-owned entity is able to pay out such lucrative dividends to its shareholder, which benefits the ordinary Fijians who are members of FNPF," he said. "Vodafone Fiji has been a star performer in the portfolio of investments held under FNPF delivering impressive returns on FNPF member funds over a sustained period. It has consistently delivered above average returns over the last 23 years."

FNPF chief operating officer Jaoji Koroi, who reiterated the sentiments, said the dividend received would actually contribute to what FNPF declared to its members. Vodafone Fiji had previously made dividend payments in previous years with $30m in 2015 and another $33m in 2016.

Vodafone chief executive officer Pradeep Lal said their exceptional performance and financial results last year allowed them to make the record $40m dividend payout. He said the company turnover had increased significantly to around $300m in the last financial year. Mr Lal also acknowledged the efforts of his team, who are Vodafone's "greatest assets". "All this phenomenal growth and success of this company would have not been possible without my champions - our staff," he said.