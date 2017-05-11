Team gears for Paris battle

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image France-based Virimi Vakatawa, centre, with members of the Vodafone Fiji 7s team after a scrimmaging session in Paris, France, yesterday. Picture: NACANI CAWANIBUKA

THE Vodafone Fiji 7s team continued its preparation for the Paris 7s in France yesterday.

The side played a friendly match with France, which included Fijian Virimi Vakatawa.

Coach Gareth Baber is expected to name his 13-member team tomorrow.

The tournament starts on Saturday with Fiji playing Samoa at 8pm, Russia at 11.26pm before taking on Australia at 3.14am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 7s pundits predict Fiji is likely to face South Africa, Canada or Scotland in the quarter-finals on Sunday barring upsets.