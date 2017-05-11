Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Thursday 11 May

Team gears for Paris battle

Maikeli Seru
Thursday, May 11, 2017

THE Vodafone Fiji 7s team continued its preparation for the Paris 7s in France yesterday.

The side played a friendly match with France, which included Fijian Virimi Vakatawa.

Coach Gareth Baber is expected to name his 13-member team tomorrow.

The tournament starts on Saturday with Fiji playing Samoa at 8pm, Russia at 11.26pm before taking on Australia at 3.14am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 7s pundits predict Fiji is likely to face South Africa, Canada or Scotland in the quarter-finals on Sunday barring upsets.








