Former Sugar princess in pageant

Update: 5:58PM LAUTOKA teenager Christine Marium has always been the kind of girl to enter a pageant.
This year though, the 19 year old former Tilak High School student
is one of fifteen finalists hoping to
represent Fiji at the Miss World Pageant in China later in the year.
She will use the local finals on June 10 to showcase her
qualities, the most important of which she says is kindness, a quality she says
the world could do with more of.
"I think what I find unique about myself is my kindness, I
choose to be kind and humble because I believe this world needs love, kindness
and peace and with my ability to advocate I can surely touch hearts and impart
knowledge," Marium said.
As gentle as her heart may be, that is not to say she won't
become a strong advocate once she completes her law studies.
"I chose to pursue my career in Law because I want to know
why things operate in our society the way they do and for me it's not about
money but more about helping people to get justice. I like the challenges that
I face because it makes me work hard and learn a lot."
Christine said the Miss World Pageant platform is useful because
it gives women the opportunity to be their best version of themselves.
"Even though there is advancement, better opportunities and
equality, there are still issues regarding gender and often some have to give
up on their own dreams because of the expectation of what they "should
be" I find this very important to me because I know how much courage it
takes to push through every obstacle to live your dreams and to let down on
these would emotionally affect a women," she said.
"I want to encourage and inspire other young girls out there
to live their dreams and be who they want to be because you never know taking a
chance would take you to heights you've never dreamt of."