Former Sugar princess in pageant

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Christine Marium is one of fifteen finalists in the Miss World Pageant. Picture: NAVNEET NARAYAN

Update: 5:58PM LAUTOKA teenager Christine Marium has always been the kind of girl to enter a pageant.

This year though, the 19 year old former Tilak High School student is one of fifteen finalists hoping to represent Fiji at the Miss World Pageant in China later in the year.

She will use the local finals on June 10 to showcase her qualities, the most important of which she says is kindness, a quality she says the world could do with more of.

"I think what I find unique about myself is my kindness, I choose to be kind and humble because I believe this world needs love, kindness and peace and with my ability to advocate I can surely touch hearts and impart knowledge," Marium said.

As gentle as her heart may be, that is not to say she won't become a strong advocate once she completes her law studies.

"I chose to pursue my career in Law because I want to know why things operate in our society the way they do and for me it's not about money but more about helping people to get justice. I like the challenges that I face because it makes me work hard and learn a lot."

Christine said the Miss World Pageant platform is useful because it gives women the opportunity to be their best version of themselves.

"Even though there is advancement, better opportunities and equality, there are still issues regarding gender and often some have to give up on their own dreams because of the expectation of what they "should be" I find this very important to me because I know how much courage it takes to push through every obstacle to live your dreams and to let down on these would emotionally affect a women," she said.

"I want to encourage and inspire other young girls out there to live their dreams and be who they want to be because you never know taking a chance would take you to heights you've never dreamt of."