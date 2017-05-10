Weather Watch: Cyclone Alert issued

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The current threat map for TC Ella. Picture: Fiji Met Service.

Update: 5:52PM THE Fiji Meteorological Service has issued a Tropical Cylone alert for the Lau and Lomaiviti Groups, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby islands.

At 3pm today, TC Ella was located about 500km east-northeast of Vanuabalavu or 655km east-northeast of Labasa.

The category one storm is expected to maintain its westward track and continue moving towards Fiji and is expected to intensify into a category two system tonight.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the Lau and Lomaiviti group, Vanua

Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

The Fiji Met Service says people should expect strong southeast winds with an average

speed of 45km/hr, gusting to 80km/hr.

For the rest of Fiji, expect moderate to fresh south to southeast winds.

A strong wind warning remains in force for all Fiji waters. Expect rough seas with east to

southeast winds 20 to 30 knots, gusting to 40 knots.