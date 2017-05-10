Weather watch: Farmers be careful

Update: 5:32PM AS Tropical Cyclone Ella bears down on the country, gaining strength along the way, farmers around the country must take warnings from the authorities seriously.
"Tropical Cyclone Ella is likely to bring heavy rain and
strong winds and farmers are urged to take heed of advisories issued by the
Fiji Meteorological Service and make plans to secure their property, stock and
life," the government statement said.
"The Ministry is
urging farmers who reside in flood prone areas to move their animals,
machinery and farm implements to higher grounds and secure their
livestock
sheds."
Farmers must monitor their crops to avoid losses and be wary
of culverts and other waterways which become death trap for both people and
animals.
Meawhile the statement assures that agriculture ministry
officials will be monitoring the weather situation in respective localities.