Weather watch: Farmers be careful

Update: 5:32PM AS Tropical Cyclone Ella bears down on the country, gaining strength along the way, farmers around the country must take warnings from the authorities seriously.

"Tropical Cyclone Ella is likely to bring heavy rain and strong winds and farmers are urged to take heed of advisories issued by the Fiji Meteorological Service and make plans to secure their property, stock and life," the government statement said.

"The Ministry is urging farmers who reside in flood prone areas to move their animals, machinery and farm implements to higher grounds and secure their livestock sheds."

Farmers must monitor their crops to avoid losses and be wary of culverts and other waterways which become death trap for both people and animals.

Meawhile the statement assures that agriculture ministry officials will be monitoring the weather situation in respective localities.