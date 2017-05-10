Fiji Time: 8:55 PM on Wednesday 10 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Weather Watch: Island heeds wind warning

LUISA QIOLEVU
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Update: 4:51PM PREPARATIONS for the strong wind warning has caused crew members and workers at the Also Island to move the boats in to safety this afternoon.

Also Island is located at Lagi Bay in the Tikina of Dogotuki.

Owner of the Island, Kyoko Bandy said they have felt the strong winds since last night.

"We could feel the strong winds after every 15 minutes this morning and I have informed my crew to move the boats in to safety," he said.

"We have advised our crew to finish off with their work quickly so they can go home to their family before the wind gets any stronger."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65770.6387
JPY 55.262452.2624
GBP 0.36950.3615
EUR 0.44070.4287
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.65590.6309
USD 0.48160.4646

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Chest 'stories' worry
  2. Prepare for Ella: Government
  3. NFP attacks PM's call
  4. Life sentence for farmer
  5. Court jails former PWD workers
  6. Tax evasion
  7. Banker clarifies engaging security services on day of heist
  8. TC Ella heads for Fiji
  9. Thumbs up for new players
  10. School dropouts return to school

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  2. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  6. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  7. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  8. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)