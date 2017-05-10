Weather Watch: Island heeds wind warning

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:51PM PREPARATIONS for the strong wind warning has caused crew members and workers at the Also Island to move the boats in to safety this afternoon.

Also Island is located at Lagi Bay in the Tikina of Dogotuki.

Owner of the Island, Kyoko Bandy said they have felt the strong winds since last night.

"We could feel the strong winds after every 15 minutes this morning and I have informed my crew to move the boats in to safety," he said.

"We have advised our crew to finish off with their work quickly so they can go home to their family before the wind gets any stronger."