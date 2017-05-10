Fiji Time: 8:55 PM on Wednesday 10 May

FACT depends on Ella

PRAVIN NARAIN
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Update: 4:49PM THE Fiji Football Association is monitoring the weather situation before making any decisions on the 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT tournament scheduled for this weekend.

Tropical Cyclone Ella is expected to intensify overnight and the weather is expected to deteriorate further tomorrow.

Fiji FA competitions manager Amitesh Pal said the tournament will go on as planned at the moment.

The tournament will start on Friday with Suva playing Rakiraki in their first match at 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.








