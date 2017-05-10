/ Front page / News

Update: 4:17PM LISTEN to farmers, is the suggestion the Leader of the Opposition, the Ro Teimumu Kepa has for the government with respect to addressing sugar industry woes.

In a statement sent to all media earlier today, Ro Teimumu said Bills 19 & 20 which are currently at public consultation stage were unnecessary.

The statement said Ro Teimumu agreed with farmers that aspects of the Bills were unnecessary and she called on the government to main the positions of Registrar of Tribunal and Industrial Commissioner.

The Opposition leaders said farmers respected the independence and efficiency of the Tribunal.

She also pleaded against several changes and the creation for positions, provided for by the Bills.

Ro Teimumu claims farmers are up in arms.