Weather Watch: West women prepare for TC Ella

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:14PM WOMEN in parts of the western division most hit by Tropical Cyclone Winston are not leaving anything to chance as they prepare for Tropical Cyclone Ella which is fast approaching the country.

According to FemLink Pacific, a non-government organisation which runs a weather watch program for women, its members in Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki are already reporting windy and cloudy conditions.

In a statement sent to the media earlier, Fane Boseiwaqa, femLINKpacific�s focal point for the west said Urmila Kumar, the President of the Shakti Women�s Club had updated 200 families in Dramasi, Rabulu and Balata No 2.

"In terms of their preparedness, they have stored clean drinking water and packed clean clothes as well as securing their homes," Boseiwaqa said.

"In Ba, according to Mayotri Chand of the Naari Sabha, the winds are yet to pick up. Ba is silent, it�s cloudy and hot but no rain. I have passed on the womens weather watch information to my community and we are preparing."

According to FemLink, people in Rakiraki were updating each other and paying special attention to women and the elderly as they take precautionary measures.

"Members of the community are helping one another in securing their homes especially helping the widows and the elderly," Boseiwaqa said.

"Most of the 244 families in Wairuku are still re-building after TC Winston although there have been 10 homes built by Habitat for Homes Fiji which are hurricane proof. Those that are far from the nearest evacuation centre can seek shelter in any of these homes."

Vani Tuvuki, leader of the Koronubu Women�s Fellowship said the focus in their area of Ba was for women who go out fishing.

Like other community leaders, she was concerned about those still living in make shift homes since after TC Winston.

"Because this community is located near the Sea and most of the women goes out fishing� after receiving these weather updates, I quickly share this to the Turaga-Ni-Koro to inform the villages," Tuvuki said.

"My concern goes out to families here in Koronubu that are still waiting to rebuild and are still living under tents. I also (made sure to) inform them and they know their nearest evacuation centre which for us here in Koronubu it takes about 15 to 30 minute walk to reach it. If it rains, the worry for us now is our drainage - flooding is a possibility in our area."