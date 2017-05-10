Eastern zone rugby competition launches Saturday

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:05PM THE Fiji Secondary School Eastern Zone Rugby competition will be officially opened alongside the Fiji Secondary School Coke Zero Deans competition on Saturday at the Sila Central Grounds in Nausori.

According to EZFSSRU president Solomone Seru, this was the first time for their zone to be involved in officially opening the competition.

He said it would be an honour for them as a zone to host the opening of the Deans competition.

A competition that has been dominated in the past years by the Eastern Zone School like Queen Victoria School (QVS), Ratu Kadavulevu School (RKS) and Lelean Memorial School (LMS).

In a press statement, Coca Cola Amatil (Fiji) Limited marketing manager Lawrence Tikaram revealed that similar rugby launches would be done for the Southern and Western zones in the coming weeks.