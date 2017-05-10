Fiji Time: 8:55 PM on Wednesday 10 May

Weather watch: Yacata islanders ready to evacuate

LUISA QIOLEVU
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Update: 2:57PM THE people on Yacata Island off Taveuni are now packing all their belongings, food and other essential stuff following a strong wind warning in place for Fiji waters, as well as the possibility of heavy rain and flash flooding in low lying areas this morning.

Village headman Peni Qusa said villagers had been advised against going out to sea.

"The whole villages are fully prepared now and we have made arrangements for the church to be used as an evacuation centre if strong winds persist," Mr Qusa said.

"We still have eight remaining families that were still living in tents and they would be the first ones to be accommodated at the church once the weather changes.

"Parents have been advised to keep a tight supervision over their children."








