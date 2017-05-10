Fiji Time: 8:56 PM on Wednesday 10 May

Weather watch: TC Ella expected to intensify

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Update: 2:48PM TROPICAL Cyclone Ella is expected to intensify into a category two system by tonight, says the Fiji Meteorological Service.

TC Ella was located near 14.6 latitude South and 174 longitude West or 605km East-northeast of Vanuabalavu and 745km East-northeast of Labasa at 9am today.

The system is moving west at about 4 knots with sustained winds of 40 knots close to the centre, and this is forecast to increase to 50 knots by 6pm today.

TC Ella is expected to maintain its westward track and continue moving towards Fiji.

People are being advised to store food and water, put up shutters, remove loose material within their compounds and to take down temporary shelters as the cyclone approaches.








