East zone ruggers hope to retain Deans trophies

Update: 2:44PM THE Fiji Secondary School Eastern Zone rugby teams will be hoping to retain all their Coke Zero Deans trophies this year.

EZFSSRU president Solomone Seru said their respective school teams had already begun their training during the holidays.

He said the schools had prepared themselves well for the upcoming rugby season.

"The Eastern Zone is the champion zone, as we have all the trophies for all the respective grades with Queen Victoria School (QVS) holding the Under 14, 15, 17 and under 18 grades," Seru said.

According to Seru all the 20 schools in their zone are gearing up to what is expected to be a very exciting season for them.