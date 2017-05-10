Weight restrictions to be lifted on Labasa Bridge

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The one lane that is being closed off to traffic to allow for curing of the concrete. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 2:29PM WEIGHT restrictions placed on vehicles crossing the Labasa Bridge will be lifted today, says Fiji Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson.

In a statement, Mr Hutchinson asked motorists to work with his team to avoid disappointment.

"On Sunday 7th May, concrete was poured on one lane of the Labasa Bridge and curing time meant that a weight restriction had to be placed on the bridge and is expected to be lifted today," Mr Hutchinson said.

"However, the same restriction will apply to the second lane after the pouring of concrete this Sunday the 14th of May. As a consequence, the bridge will undergo weight restrictions from the 14-17th of May."