Court jails former PWD workers

+ Enlarge this image (Clockwise) Kiniviliame Taviraki, Ana Laqere, Vaciseva Lagai, Vilisi Tuitavuki, Shalveen Narayan, Laisa Halafi and Amelia Vunisea at the High Court in Suva after they were sentenced today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 2:24PM SEVEN former employees of the then Public Works Department were imprisoned with sentences ranging from four years to 10 years.

The seven were handed their sentences by the High Court judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe before a packed court room in Suva this morning.

Ana Laqere copped the highest imprisonment term of 10 years, eligible for parole after serving eight years of the total sentence.

Laisa Halafi received a nine-year sentence with a non-parole period of seven years and 11 months.

Three of the convicted persons - Amelia Vunisea, Vaciseva Lagai and Vasiti Tuitavuki each received an eight-year imprisonment sentence with a non-parole period of six years.

Kiniviliame Taviraki was handed a six-year imprisonment sentence while Shalveen Narayan copped four years.

The seven were found guilty for causing a loss of $362,944.37 to the then-Public Works Department in 2010.