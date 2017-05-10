Fiji Time: 8:56 PM on Wednesday 10 May

Solar-powered vaccine fridges for sub-divisional health facilities

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Update: 2:13PM POWER outages will no longer be an issue for some health care facilities across the country.

This after the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Australian government funded the provision of 74 solar-powered vaccine refrigerators and 32 electrical fridges that were dispersed to areas vulnerable to natural disasters.

UNICEF also procured 17 solar power packs for portable lights, laptops and mobile phone charging in isolated stations.

The total value of the donated items was $1.35million.

While launching the solar fridges at Nayavu-i-Ra Sub Divisional Office in Ra last week, Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar acknowledged the assistance from UNICEF and the Australian government?s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.








