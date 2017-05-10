Fiji Time: 8:55 PM on Wednesday 10 May

Workshop to improve pesticide records

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Update: 2:01PM A REGIONAL workshop designed to improve pesticide record-keeping through a Pacific Regional Pesticide Registration Scheme is underway at the Novotel, Nadi.

Organised by the Pacific Community (SPC) and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, representatives from 12 Pacific island countries will work together to streamline processes for pesticide registration across the region.

The workshop aims to strengthen the Pacific Regional Pesticide Registration Scheme and also focus on developing a memorandum of understanding with the intention of formalising a regionally-binding agreement on pesticide registration, with SPC as depository and co-signatory.








