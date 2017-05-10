Prepare for Ella: Government

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The TC Ella threat map places it at Udu Point on Friday. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:16PM MAKE necessary preparations for Tropical Cyclone Ella, which is coming in from the East of Fiji and expected to grow stronger than its current category 1 power.

In a Government statement issued this past hour, the National Disaster Management officer stated the public must prepare well for TC Ella which would intensify this week.

The Government said the public must take standard pre-cyclone measures, which include clearing surroundings of materials which could become damaging in strong winds.

"Know the location of your nearest evacuation centre. If unsure about your nearest evacuation centre, contact your District Officer, District Advisory Councillor or Village headman," it stated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has directed school heads to liaise with parents and ensure changes to routines were communicated quickly.

Eight hours ago, the Fiji Meteorological Service had reported TC Ella lay to the Northeast of Fiji and would to be located close to Udu Point on Vanua Levu on Friday.

"Tropical cyclone Ella is expected to intensify as it moves closer to Fiji. Currently, Lau group is experiencing 20 to 30 knots wind. The winds will pick up in strength as the system gets closer to Fiji."

While the eastern parts of Fiji were already getting showers, this would become more frequent as TC Ella gets closer to the group.

Future weather reports from the Fiji Meteorological Service will contain rainfall information so the public is aware of possible flash flooding.

Meanwhile, the weather office says Tropical Cyclone Donna "is gradually weakening as it moves southeast".