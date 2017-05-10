Vodafone pays $40m dividend to FNPF

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FNPF Chief Operating Officer Jaoji Koroi, Vodafone Fiji CEO Pradeep Lal, FNPF board chaiperson Ajith Kodagoda and ATH chief executive Ivan Fong at the dividend payment handover today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:11PM VODAFONE Fiji today handed over a record dividend cheque of $40million to its two major shareholders, FNPF and ATH, as dividend payment for the last financial year ending March 31, 2017.

Since the 100 per cent takeover of Vodafone Fiji by local shareholders three years ago, the company has paid a record $106m in dividends to FNPF and ATH and increased shareholder value from $390m to $620m.

Vodafone Fiji CEO Pradeep Lal thanked his "champions" - the Vodafone staff at the hand over.

Meanwhile, FNPF Board chairperson Ajith Kodagoda, in accepting the cheque, thanked Vodafone Fiji for its continued exceptional performance over the past two decades.

"Credit goes to the board and the management for the great stewardship and strategic direction and to the employees for the passion to deliver such excellent results," Mr Kodagoda said.

"We also owe our customers and business partners much gratitude for their continued loyalty and patronage to the Vodafone network."

FNPF is the largest shareholder of Vodafone Fiji with a direct and indirect stake of 86 per cent equity interest in the business.

More in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.