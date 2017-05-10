Fiji Time: 8:56 PM on Wednesday 10 May

Fisheries ministry to clean up foreshore

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Update: 11:56AM GET rid of plastics from the foreshore before they end up in the oceans.

In a bid to get communities proactive about ocean pollution, the Ministry of Fisheries has organised a series of coastal clean-ups which it will announce tomorrow.

Ministry spokesperson Kuini Waqaisavou said they would announce plans for its next clean-up at a special press conference, which would include representatives from the Foreign Affairs and Environment ministries.

The clean-up is part of the Ministry of Fisheries' lead-up campaign to United Nations Oceans Conference to take place in New York from June 5-9.








