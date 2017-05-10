Take heed of weather advisories, people urged

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:46AM MEMBERS of the general public are advised to listen and take heed of weather advisories issued by the national weather forecasting centre in Nadi.

With the strong wind warning in place for Fiji waters, and a warning of possible heavy rain and flash flooding in low lying areas, Police have urged everyone to take necessary precautions.

Fiji Police Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said this was very important so people do not get caught in a situation that could compromise their safety.

"Mariners, particularly those operating small boats are asked to adhere to the strong wind warning in place and make wise decisions on the need to travel," ACP Tudravu said.

"Please continue to listen to the radio for the latest weather bulletins and be informed on what is happening with the current situation as this is the best way to keep safe."