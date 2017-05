/ Front page / News

Update: 11:21AM A THREE bedroom home in Nadovi, Nadi, was razed to the ground together with a vehicle yesterday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the property belonged to a 33-year-old mechanic.

A 26-year-old clerk had detected smoke coming from the house, ran towards the back and forcefully opened the door where he saw the owner's wife trying to put out the flames.

The National Fire Authority continues to investigate the matter.