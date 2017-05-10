Fiji Time: 8:56 PM on Wednesday 10 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Labasa commuters face inevitable traffic issues

LUISA QIOLEVU
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Update: 11:14AM REPAIR works on the Labasa bridge has led to a massive traffic during peak hour as people rushed to catch the bus in the afternoons.

The temporary bus station, located opposite the Labasa court building, were packed with school students and other commuters.

Miliakere Siga of Bulileka who was among the crowd to catch her ride home said the situation was beyond their control.

"We have no choice but to walk so we can catch the bus and that means carrying our shopping across the bridge," Ms Siga said.

Another pedestrian Marica Kuruwale also of Bulileka said she had to walk from one end of the town to catch the bus.

"This is really tiring but we just have to go with it for now," Ms Kuruwale said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65770.6387
JPY 55.262452.2624
GBP 0.36950.3615
EUR 0.44070.4287
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.65590.6309
USD 0.48160.4646

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Chest 'stories' worry
  2. Prepare for Ella: Government
  3. NFP attacks PM's call
  4. Life sentence for farmer
  5. Court jails former PWD workers
  6. Tax evasion
  7. Banker clarifies engaging security services on day of heist
  8. TC Ella heads for Fiji
  9. Thumbs up for new players
  10. School dropouts return to school

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  2. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  6. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  7. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  8. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)