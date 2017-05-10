Labasa commuters face inevitable traffic issues

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students and other commuters waiting to cross the road to catch the bus at the temporary bus station in Labasa. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

Update: 11:14AM REPAIR works on the Labasa bridge has led to a massive traffic during peak hour as people rushed to catch the bus in the afternoons.

The temporary bus station, located opposite the Labasa court building, were packed with school students and other commuters.

Miliakere Siga of Bulileka who was among the crowd to catch her ride home said the situation was beyond their control.

"We have no choice but to walk so we can catch the bus and that means carrying our shopping across the bridge," Ms Siga said.

Another pedestrian Marica Kuruwale also of Bulileka said she had to walk from one end of the town to catch the bus.

"This is really tiring but we just have to go with it for now," Ms Kuruwale said.