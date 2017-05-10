Medicine issue

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad (right) with proposed candidate Pio Tikoduadua (middle) and NFP whip Prem Singh (left) at the working committee meeting in Rakiraki Village last week. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

ADDRESSING the on-going issue of medicine shortage at the Ministry of Health and Medical Services can be done effectively by understanding where the problem areas are and simplifying the processes.

This was the view of proposed National Federation Party candidate for the 2018 polls Pio Tikoduadua.

He said this while speaking at NFP's working committee meeting at Rakiraki Village last Saturday

The former FijiFirst party Cabinet minister made the comment in response to concerns raised by people at the meeting about the lack of medicines and X-ray film consumables at hospitals in the Western Division.

A member of the public, Rajesh Raju, said he travelled from Malolo, Nadi, on April 19 to the Lautoka Hospital for review on surgery conducted on his right hip-bone.

"The doctor gave me an X-ray form but when I went to the X-ray department, I was told there were no chemicals for the X-ray and I should not have gone there," he claimed.

"I got angry because I had to spend $100 on taxi fare. I can't go in the bus because of the walker I use to get around.

"I just don't understand what is going on."

Mr Tikoduadua said the on-going issues had to do with logisitics.

"Someone needs to plan and manage the basic logistics," he said.

"It is a very simple thing — you get to understand the national consumption then have a stockpile for a period of time, that's how you manage it."

Medicine shortage issues have been highlighted in the media since 2009.

More recently Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar has called on people to be patient as Government sought to address the issue.

Responding to questions sent by this newspaper in March this year, the Health Ministry said X-ray film technology was outdated and there were moves to digitising X-ray results.

The ministry added that films and chemicals had to be sourced from overseas and because of limited suppliers, getting stock was a challenge.