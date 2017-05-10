/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa shares a light moment with Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator Shamima Ali after the opening of the Gender, Violence Against Women and Human Rights Training for Republic of the Fiji Military Forces officers at the

VIOLENCE against women still continues to be prevalent in the country, says Minster for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said it was a matter of shame and disgrace that violence against women was reported in such high numbers in Fiji.

She made reference to a 2010 study by the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre titled "Somebody's Life, Everybody's Business" that revealed 72 per cent of Fijian women experienced violence in their lifetime from their husbands or intimate partners.

"This includes physical, emotional and sexual violence.

"The survey also highlighted that women were beaten during pregnancies and raped by their husbands or partners after physical abuse," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

She said police recorded 1904 cases of physical violence and 559 cases of sexual offences against women last year.

"Too many of our female relatives, our grandmothers, our mothers, sisters and daughters become victims of violence in their own homes at the hands of their male relatives on a daily basis and in some settings, violence in these circumstances is still being seen as justified and as such it goes unreported," she said.

"Violence against women and children is illegal. It is immoral.

"It can never be justified. It needs to be punished.

"If we don't make that message consistently loud, clear and unequivocal now, we will run the risk of raising a generation of Fijians who will grow up thinking that gender based violence can be justified in certain circumstances."