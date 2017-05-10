Police on school patrols

/ Front page / News

AS we head into the second term of school this year, the Fiji Police Force is urging parents to communicate with their children about safety issues and the need to know what can be done during an emergency.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said police officers were out on routine school operations from yesterday.

"Everyone's help will be needed," she said.

"The Fiji Police Force is requesting parents and guardians to prioritise the needs of their children as they prepare for another term of school," Ms Naisoro said.

"As some will be heading back on Monday, majority will be resuming classes on Tuesday and we are again requesting everyone's assistance in keeping them safe prior to, during and after school.

She said communication was a vital aspect of safety that children needed to know at all times.