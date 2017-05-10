Rakiraki cane supply drops by 50pc

/ Front page / News

CANE supply from Rakiraki has reduced by 50 per cent, says Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark.

He said the supply had dropped from 400,000 tonnes to less than 200,000 tonnes.

He said despite the drastic reduction in supply, there was still an opportunity to increase Rakiraki's yield.

"I see a great opportunity when I travel around this area to restore that cane supply," Mr Clark said while speaking to farmers during a talanoa session with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in Rakiraki on Monday.

"We are working hard to bring back the cane supply in this area and we want to see 400,000 tonnes minimum coming from this area.

"I can confirm that we have the milling capacity to crush that cane and the ability to get that cane.

"We are very committed to achieving this work and we have been having very constructive discussions with the community of Rakiraki and Ra.

"We have also had very constructive discussions with the CEO of the Rakiraki Town Council with what FSC intends to do in Rakiraki and we remain committed to our sugarcane farmers in Ra.

"We will ensure that this community continues to thrive on the back of the sugar industry."