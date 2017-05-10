Construction work on market begins

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Construction workers at the site of the new Rakiraki market. Picture: REINAL CHAND

CONSTRUCTION work on the new Rakiraki Municipal Market funded by the Australian and the Fijian governments has officially begun.

The groundbreaking ceremony held at the market site was officiated by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Monday.

He said the first phase alone represented an investment of about $5.84 million.

"Government is contributing $2.64 million, and our partners, the Australian Government and UN Women, are contributing the balance," he said.

"This is the biggest infrastructure investment by UN Women Fiji so far.

"The project is expected to be completed over a period of 12 months."

He said the new facility would also include a women's vendor accommodation.

"When the first phase of this market is finished, it will be home to 307 vendor stalls, more than double the 127 stalls in the market today. It will also have an office for the market manager and modern bathroom facilities for the vendors and customers alike.

"The first floor will have an open craft centre and what we call an 'accommodation centre' for women market vendors.

"Basically, this is a safe place for our rural women to stay overnight when they travel long distances to sell their products."

Rakiraki Market Vendor Association president Faranisese Kenona said the new market would bring relief to vendors in the Ra Province. She said the vendors had been waiting for years for a comfortable and affordable shelter to sell their produce from.