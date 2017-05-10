Fiji Time: 8:55 PM on Wednesday 10 May

'FRA answerable to the people'

Luisa Qiolevu
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority is answerable to the people, says its CEO John Hutchinson.

Therefore, the FRA, he said, needed to be more responsive towards the concerns of the people.

In an interview with this newspaper, Mr Hutchinson revealed that FRA had always operated in isolation over the years.

This, he noticed, after taking up his post as CEO.

And he has clarified that FRA would now closely work with stakeholders because this was imperative.

"We were very focused in producing solutions that were excellent in engineering that didn't necessarily take into account all of the stakeholders concerns," he said.

"The FRA is a statutory authority that is answerable to the board and to the Government of Fiji.

"We're answerable to the people, therefore we need to be more responsive to the concerns of the people. A lot of solutions that we have come up with are focused around technical based practice but we also have to be cognizant of the economic, the social and the political requirements that impacts on our daily lives."

Mr Hutchinson said working closely with stakeholders was the way forward for his team.

"We need to be more engaged in talking with our stakeholders and getting their feedback because we might have priority on bridge A while the community's priority might be on bridge B and we need to balance that," he said.








