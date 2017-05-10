NZ shares skills

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA) is determined to continue its partnership with the New Zealand Customs Service (NZCS) in ensuring that expertise is shared regionally and collaborative projects are developed.

These were the words of New Zealand's High Commissioner to Fiji, Mark Ramsden, during the opening ceremony of the Pacific Leadership Program (PLP) in Suva this week.

PLP was initiated in 2012 as an opportunity for members of Customs services from across the Pacific to build on their knowledge and expertise on becoming great leaders and decision-makers in the workplace.

The workshop is conducted by NZCS and a private training provider brought in from New Zealand.

Mr Ramsden said NZCS had a lot of shared interests around Customs as countries in the Pacific also shared the same risks in Customs.

"In this program, we've got participants from the Solomon Islands, New Caledonia, and the New Zealand Immigration Service joining us so, it's truly a regional initiative," he said.

"It sits within a whole lot of other positive pieces of collaboration of different parts of the Fiji Government and the New Zealand Government."

Mr Ramsden said they had collaborative work with Fiji to ensure Customs is properly monitored.

"A great example is of the work that Fiji police and FIRCA had conducted with New Zealand police and NZCS to getting a capable detector dog at Nadi that worked on making radical seizures and this will extend to Suva shortly," he said.

FRCA chief executive officer Visvanath Das said the training would go on for one week per month for the next eight months.

"The good thing about this project is you go back to your workplace, implement things and then come back to report, validated by evidence. So the success of their work is monitored," he said.

"This would transform the managing of changes for the better by providing the much needed tools for managing changes, managing transformations, people and of course various other leadership tools essential for the workplace."