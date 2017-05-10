Party opposes Bill

/ Front page / News

THE People's Democratic Party (PDP) has opposed the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill 2016, labeling it as "an absolute travesty".

Party leader Lynda Tabuya claimed the Bill, in particular, Clause 24 was a breach of justice and the rule of law.

Ms Tabuya claimed the Bill was a breach of the 2013 Constitution which guaranteed freedom of speech.

"Freedom of speech guaranteed in the Constitution is now going to be breached by this Bill," she claimed.

Ms Tabuya questioned who would speak out against the MPs if it's not the people who voted them in.

"If we can't speak out against the people we voted into Parliament, then where is the accountability and where is the ability to keep these people in check, the ability to question them," she said.

Ms Tabuya claimed the Bill was a form of "dictatorship".

"If there is no freedom of speech for the people, it is dictatorship, which is the leader dictates and the people follow," she claimed.

She called on the Government to honour the Constitution.

"I ask this Government to honour the Constitution and not to put themselves above the Constitution which guarantees our freedom of speech."