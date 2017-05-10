Times hearing date set

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fiji Times publisher Hank Arts (left), Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula and lawyer Feizal Haniff at the High Court in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE hearing date for three senior The Fiji Times officials and the Fiji Times Ltd, on submissions that the amended charge against them was defective has been set for May 18.

Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley, the company's general manager and publisher Hank Arts, the company and contributor Josaia Waqabaca are each charged with one count of sedition.

The five appeared before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe at the High Court in Suva yesterday. The charges stem from a letter published in the iTaukei language Nai Lalakai newspaper in April last year.

They were alleged to have made, or caused to be published a statement in the Nai Lalakai that was likely to incite dislike, hatred or antagonism of the Muslim community.

The defence had earlier claimed that it was unfair for the State to lay charges against Ravula, Wesley and Mr Arts when it was only the company who had published the letter allegedly written by Mr Waqabaca.

The Fiji Times lawyer Feizal Haniff confirmed to the court yesterday that he had filed his initial submissions and had also responded to the State's reply.

Ravula's lawyer Nancy Choo asked for further time to file their response to the State's reply. She has been given seven days.

Mr Waqabaca's lawyer, Aman Ravindra-Singh told the court yesterday they would not be challenging the amended charge but they would be challenging his client's voluntary admission in the caution interview.

Meanwhile, a new trial date is also expected to be set. A tentative date for trial was set for next month.

Bail has been extended for all five.

The matter has been adjourned to May 18.