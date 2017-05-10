Mum thankful for police action

/ Front page / News

AFTER witnessing her son being assaulted by some men inside their Raiwasa home, Lanieta Talemaibau says she is just thankful that police have acted on her complaints.

Yesterday, Mrs Talemaibau said police in Raiwaqa had told her that five people had been interviewed with regard to the assault — two on Monday and three yesterday.

She was also visited by police yesterday.

"I'm happy that police have made attempts to move on the issue and we feel that now something is happening."

Mrs Talemaibau was interviewed by this newspaper last week after her 16 year-old-son Meli Cabebula was the victim of a group assault on Monday last week.

At the time of the interview, Mrs Talemaibau claimed police had not acted on her complaints.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro had earlier said the victim was medically examined and statements recorded.

said Meli had to spend last Monday night in a Raiwaqa Police Station cell to keep him safe from the thugs who entered the station in attempts to continue the assault.

Mrs Talemaibau sent Luke to Lakeba the very next day amid fears for his safety.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro had earlier said the Victim had been medically examined and Statements recorded.

"We had attended to the report and investigations are continuing."

"However if they have issues against the conduct of our officers they can lodge a complaint with our internal affairs."