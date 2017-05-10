Witness says victim fell on concrete surface

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sekope Todudua. Picture: FILE

A MAN who died after he was allegedly assaulted at Nadonumai in Lami in 2014 had fallen on a concrete surface during the fight, the High Court in Suva heard yesterday.

The second prosecution witness, Kilisai Toroca revealed this in his evidence before Justice Vinsent Perera.

Father, Sekope Toduadua and his son, Sekope Sivoduadua Toduadua, Josese Tawake, Netani Vakelo and James Netani are charged with one count of manslaughter. The five were alleged to have caused the death of Savenaca Masi on September 25, 2014.

In his evidence, Mr Toroca said after the assault Mr Toduadua lifted Mr Masi to sit up before he called for the ambulance.

In cross examination by Legal Aid lawyer Priya Lal, Mr Toroca said Mr Masi used to drink a lot but denied allegations that he used to challenge everyone in the village for a fight when drunk.

He said during the alleged fight, Mr Toduadua approached Mr Masi from behind to try and balance him as he was staggering.

Mr Toroca said he then saw Mr Masi place his legs between Mr Toduadua legs. This, he said led to him falling to the ground.

He also alleged that Mr Toduadua tried picking him up but some other boys beat him up. Mr Toroca also said he saw Mr Toduadua kick Mr Masi while he was on the ground.

The trial continues before Justice Perera today.