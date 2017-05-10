Fiji Time: 8:56 PM on Wednesday 10 May

Chest 'stories' worry

Mere Naleba
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

AFTER more than three weeks, police are still camped out at Nataleira Eco Resort hoping to salvage the mystery chests in waters off the coast of Dawasamu in Tailevu.

Dawasamu district representative Sanaila Rokotuivuna said there have been many stories about the mystery chests, making people more curious about the discovery.

He said when the team from the Fiji Police Force presented its isevusevu to Silana Village elders about a month ago, they were informed there would be four phases to the salvaging project.

Mr Rokotuivuna explained he was told the first phase was to present the isevusevu asking village elders for permission to search for the chests along the coast of Dawasamu; the second phase was to identify the locations of the chest and marking the locations using buoys; the third phase would involve bringing a dive team from the police or Fiji navy and salvage the chests; and the last phase was to open them in a secure location.

Speaking in the iTaukei language, Mr Rokotuivuna said the village elders of the district of Dawasamu were concerned with the rumours regarding the chests.

He said so far they have only seen two buoys out at sea marking spots where two chests have been found. Mr Rokotuivuna said people should stop speculating and spreading false news on the contents of the chests.








