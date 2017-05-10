Clan wants land back

/ Front page / News

A LANDowning unit in Rakiraki wants a portion of State land returned to them as traditional owners.

The Naduwai clan from the yavusa o Cokova of Rakiraki Village made this request to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during an informal discussion in Rakiraki on Monday.

Tui Cokova Emosi Betu said the land was owned by his people before it was handed over to the Crown.

"We want the piece of land where the Post Office and the Rakiraki Court house is currently on," he said.

"It used to be our land before the State took over.

"Right now it's civic land and when it's returned to us, we want it converted to commercial land."

He said Rakiraki had a problem with space and potential investors were looking to invest in the town but had no place to set up their business.

"The town of Rakiraki is built on only about 15 acres of land.

"That is not enough to expand the town. We want our land returned so that we can also use it for commercial businesses."

Mr Bainimarama referred Mr Betu's request to the Ra Provincial Council.

Ra Provincial Council administrator Ratu Mosese Nakoroi acknowledged that the piece of land on which the government buildings were located was owned by the Naduwai clan.

He said the land was on a civic lease but the people of Naduwai wanted the lease converted to a commercial status.

He said the clan would have to put their request in writing to the council and Government before any decision was made.