$10k boost for home

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

STAFF members and children of Treasure House Christian Children's Home in Nadi, were overwhelmed yesterday after US film production company Ninth Floor Fiji productions, Turner Broadcasting Services and cast and crew of television series Wrecked gave $10,000.

The cast and crew had been filming in the country for 10 weeks for season two of the series.

Wrecked is a parody of award winning television series Lost.

Local production manager Nic Legett said executive producers David Wolkis and Michael Pendell had visited the home earlier and had spearheaded a fundraising drive to raise funds for the home.

"They had given permission for us to raise money to contribute towards the children's welfare," he said.

"Most of this has been contributions made by both cast and crew as well as the studio."

Home assistant director Maika Nakora said the assistance could not have come at a better time.

"We are very appreciative of these kinds of donation because we don't have much to work on daily," he said.

The home caters for 20 children, the youngest in kindergarten and the oldest, a 17-year-old, who is attending high school. They have 16 staff members.








