Banker clarifies engaging security services on day of heist

THE Bank of Baroda has clarified it engaged the services of security guards when the $120,000 heist took place last month while transferring cash from the Lautoka branch to an ATM.

Chief manager Pabitra Sethi said comments made by Fiji Bank and Finance Sector Employees Union national secretary Shailesh Naidu earlier on the issue was baseless.

Mr Naidu earlier alleged the bank had breached protocol by using staff members to transfer large sums of cash from a marked company vehicle on the first floor of the Sugar City Mall to the ATM. He claimed the bank had placed the lives of employees at risk by refusing to use armoured guard services that were specialised in transferring cash and valuables.

Mr Sethi said the bank had procedures and guidelines in place and they had given instructions to employees in respective branches on the importance of following them.

"We have existing guidelines and procedures in respect to cash remittance and cash transfer to outside branch premises," Mr Sethi said.

"The guidelines are issued to branches time to time and branches are following the procedures and systems while dealing with the cash.

"The bank also advises to use the services of armed guards. Where armed guards and security services are not available, the branch may obtain police assistance while transferring the cash.

"On that day the security services guards were there."