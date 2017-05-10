Volunteers inspire

/ Front page / News

AMERICAN volunteers in the North have started working with grassroot communities in Bua in the hope of eradicating social ills among teenagers.

Last week, the volunteers organised a camp, known as G-Glow for secondary school students, promoting the importance of education.

A release from the group stated that hosting such camps would educate students about their roles and reasons they were in school.

It added studies had shown that girls who had seven consecutive years of education were four times less likely to become teenage mothers.

"This camp will educate girls and boys on the importance of staying in school. It was so touching to see that not only did they get to form friendships, but they also took a lot away from the sessions and felt empowered to bring back this knowledge to their communities," it said.

"By bringing the information back to their communities, an even higher number of knowledge and awareness is being noted. For many of us peace corps volunteers, this was the most inspiring and worthwhile event in our service."

The release stated that volunteers were prompted to work with students after seeing cases of teenage pregnancies and school dropouts in the province. Camp G-Glow is part of the "Let Girls Learn" campaign that was initiated by America's former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

About 150 students attended the camp held at Bua Central College last week.