Villagers clean up roadsides

Luisa Qiolevu
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

WITHOUT waiting for Government intervention, villagers of Nayarabale yesterday were out on the road to clear overgrown bushes that have almost caused accidents in the area.

Known for their self-help attitude, evident in the setting up of their $3 million yaqona farm, about 50 youths and men took to the six kilometre dusty gravel highway to trim the bushes. The clean-up campaign was done for the safety of road users, particularly their children who began the second school term yesterday.

Nayarabale villager Navitalai Rogowale said drivers and pedestrians had almost encountered accidents along the Nayarabale Rd in Cakaudrove because of poor visibility from overgrown bushes along the roadside.

"We are very concerned about the safety of our little ones, especially after hearing that a few children nearly got hit by oncoming vehicles because of overgrown bushes," he said.

"So we decided to come out today and clean the roadside before any fatal accidents happen."

He said the parents took the initiative because their children's safety was their responsibility.

"We are glad that youths were able to come out in numbers after a short meeting in the village on Monday night to clear up this road side. A few times, I couldn't see pedestrians because of overgrown bushes and it's dangerous to be driving in such situation."

Another villager, Luke Sokiveta, who drives the village truck said he has had to drive slowly along the road.








