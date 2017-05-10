Fiji Time: 8:55 PM on Wednesday 10 May

Life sentence for farmer

Luisa Qiolevu
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

A TAVEUNI farmer has been sentenced to life in prison by the High Court in Labasa yesterday.

Tomasi Waibuka, 33, who was found guilty of one count of murder has been ordered to serve a minimum of 12 years imprisonment before applying for parole.

He was found guilty for the murder of his older brother, Viliame Waqainamata.

"A life has been taken and I understand the loss but considering the mother's witness character and seeing Tomasi's good character, I considered a 12 years sentence," he said.

The incident happened on Boxing Day in 2015 at their home in Taveuni.

The court heard the two went out drinking and after the 12-hour drinking party, they came home together.

When they reached home his older brother broke everything in the house and started swearing at the children, threatening to kill them.

The court heard that Waibuka tried to calm Waqainamata, but his brother swore at his wife.

Waibuka got scared because he saw a knife behind his brother.

The court was told that out of fear for his safety, Waibuka grabbed a broken leg of a wooden chair and struck his brother, causing head and back injuries.

Waibuka, then took his brother to the Taveuni Health Centre and he was then transferred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital where he died.








